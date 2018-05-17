DoD Official Refutes Taliban’s Claim of Controlling Afghan City

Despite claims from the Taliban that they now control the western Afghanistan city of Farah, the city has not fallen into their hands, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White told reporters today.

This week, Afghanistan’s national defense and security forces, supported by U.S. air power and advisors, defeated a major Taliban offensive in Farah, White said.

Today, in spite of vain Taliban attempts to challenge the Afghan government's control of the city, it remains under the control of Afghan forces, she added.

“Our Afghan partners’ success in places like Farah are a testament to the tremendous improvements in the Afghan National Army, Afghan special security forces and the Afghan air force,” White said, noting that Afghan A-29s and MI-17s conducted multiple airstrikes during the offensive in Farah.

Six Afghan Corps on the Offensive

For the first time, all six Afghan army corps are on the offensive against the Taliban across Afghanistan, she added.

“This is a great milestone for Afghanistan that will allow for coordinated campaigns as they take the fight to the Taliban throughout the country,” White said.

The United States stands firmly beside its Afghan partners and will continue to reinforce the Afghan-led offensive, White told reporters.

“As [Defense Secretary James N. Mattis] has said, we stand by the Afghan people, we stand by the Afghan government, and the NATO mission in Afghanistan will continue as we drive the Taliban to a political settlement,” she said.

