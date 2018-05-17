Mattis Renews Strategic Partnership in Meeting With Uzbekistan’s President

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis welcomed President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan to the Pentagon for the first time today to renew the strategic partnership between the United States and Uzbekistan, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said Mattis and Mirziyoyev discussed mutual security interests and addressed emerging challenges.

“The two leaders affirmed their shared commitment to stability in Afghanistan and continued security cooperation,” she added.

An Integrative Approach

In remarks before the meeting, Mattis thanked Mirziyoyev for Uzbekistan taking an integrative approach to its central Asian neighbors, and especially Afghanistan, that he said will unlock economic potential for the people of his country and throughout the region.

“Uzbekistan and NATO share common interests in regional security, and we look forward to working more closely with Uzbekistan on counterterrorism and border security,” the secretary said.