Secretary Announces 2018 Installation Excellence Award Recipients

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis announced the recipients of the 2018 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence, according to a DoD news release issued May 17.

The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.

The five recipients of this highly competitive presidential award were selected for their exemplary support of DoD missions.

This year’s recipients include:

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Rucker, Alabama

-- Senior Commander: Army Maj. Gen. William K. Gayler.

-- Garrison Commander: Army Col. Brian E. Walsh.

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California

-- Commanding Officer: Marine Corps Col. Jason G. Woodworth.

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington

-- Commanding Officer: Navy Capt. Geoffrey C. Moore.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

-- Commander: Air Force Col. Scott C. Campbell

Defense Distribution Depot San Joaquin, California

-- Commanding Officer: Marine Corps Col. Andre T. Harrell.

Installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations, according to the news release.

Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DoD civilians and their families, the releases said. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in achieving excellence in performing installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency.

Each winning installation will receive a commemorative Commander in Chief's Award trophy and flag and a congratulatory letter from the president.

For information about each winning installation's accomplishments, visit: https://www.acq.osd.mil/eie/Downloads/2018%20CinCAnnual%20Awards%20Winners_Installation%20Narratives.pdf