Navy Divers Showcase Skills at New York Aquarium

Navy divers interacted with fish and showcased their underwater skills for the public at the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn as part of this week’s Fleet Week New York activities.

The divers, assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 2, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Expeditionary Support Unit 2 and Underwater Construction Team 1, spent the day in the aquarium’s conservation hall, welcoming hundreds of visitors from various schools and youth groups around the city.

‘It’s Such a Great Opportunity’

“It’s such a great opportunity to be able to dive in an aquarium like this and to see the support we get from the public,” said Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnston Davis, assigned to MDSU 2. “Being able to see kids faces light up when they saw us made this an unforgettable experience.”

The divers played tic-tac-toe, posed for photos with visitors and wrote messages to visitors using wax pens on the aquarium’s glass.

“Children at this age are sponges, so being able to bring them out of the classroom to learn through seeing instead of being stuck in a classroom really opens their eyes to what is out there,” said Tasha Allen, a family worker at Urban Strategies, Urban Learning Center 1.

Allen added, “Today has been a learning experience for the children because they have not only seen what kind of fish live in our oceans but also what the Navy does. The kids loved interacting with the divers so it’s been a great experience overall.”

Fleet Week: A Time-Honored Tradition

Fleet Week, now in its 30th year, is New York City’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It’s an opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding area to meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and to learn about the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.

The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984.