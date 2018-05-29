Face of Defense: Medical Logistics Soldier Supplies Kandahar Units

Around the corner from the entrance to the military hospital here on Kandahar Airfield there is a small office that belongs to the medical logistics team from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

However, that team only consists of just one person: Army Spc. Daimon Silva, a medical logistics specialist assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Charlie Company, 704th Brigade Support Battalion.

Small Office, Key Role in Unit Operations

Although his office may be small, Silva plays a big part in the War Horse Brigade mission.

An Army medical logistics specialist is responsible for receiving, storing, recording and issuing medical supplies that range from medication to medical equipment parts. “[Medical logistics] is not an easy task,” said Army Capt. Steven G. Oliveira, commander of Company C with the 704th. “They provide the medics, warfighters and the soldiers that are far forward the supplies they need to stabilize casualties and ensure they can get back to their families.”

Leaders have to decide who to assign to run the mission as a one-person section.

‘Silva Showed Competence, Proficiency in His Job’

“My first sergeant and I knew we had to choose someone we felt confident in, and Silva showed competence and proficiency in his job,” Oliveira said.

As the brigade's medical logistics specialist, Silva is in charge of ordering, receiving, inventorying and distributing supplies from brigade and airfield-based units. “Initially, [Silva] was going to support only the battalions within his brigade, but now his customer base is dependent on the units located on [Kandahar Airfield] as well,” Oliveira said.

Silva said he enjoys doing his job.

“I feel like I am ahead of the power curve compared to my peers,” he said.

Staying Focused on Mission

Silva attributes his success to staying focused on getting the supplies to their respective units.

“I have to make sure I order the correct items. Once they arrive, I have to inventory all the supplies to ensure I received everything the units asked for,” he said. “For the units that are not on KAF, I have to repackage the supplies after inventory, do the paperwork for the supplies to be shipped out and take it to the airfield. But if I get anything wrong, the supplies won’t get shipped, which will cause the unit not to have their supplies on time.”

Silva’s leaders have noticed his hard work. “He is performing above and beyond his rank and we are extremely proud of all the work he is doing here,” Oliveira said of Silva.

Silva has been recommended for promotion to sergeant, and he plans on re-enlisting and making the Army a career.