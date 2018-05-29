Dunford to Attend Pacom Command Change, Meet With Pacific Allies

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford will take advantage of U.S. Pacific Command’s upcoming change of command to meet with Pacific allies in Hawaii.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff arrived here last night and will participate in meetings as well.

Navy Adm. Harry B. Harris Jr. will pass command of Pacom to Navy Adm. Philip S. Davidson tomorrow in a ceremony at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii. Davidson comes to the job from the Navy’s Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.

Dunford, South Korean air force Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, and Japanese navy Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano will hold a meeting at Camp Smith. The chairman will also meet separately with the two leaders.

Indo-Pacific Discussions

The men are expected to discuss the situation in the region and continued cooperation. The military leaders meet frequently.

The situation in the Indo-Pacific region is complicated. China is investing heavily in its military and seems intent on undermining the international order that has served the region since the end of World War II.

North Korea is unpredictable and has developed nuclear weapons. However, senior American and North Korean officials are currently working to organize a high-level meeting to discuss the situation.

Threats from violent extremists exist in the region from Indonesia to the Philippines to Bangladesh.

The United States is committed to help maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region and to support treaty allies South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

President Donald J. Trump has nominated Harris to be U.S. ambassador to South Korea.

