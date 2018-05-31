Air Force Academy Hosts 2018 DoD Warrior Games

Athletic competition at the 2018 Department of Defense Warrior Games begins tomorrow and continues through June 9 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White told reporters today.

“Established in 2010, the Warrior Games showcase the resilient spirit of today's wounded, ill or injured service members through Paralympic-style sports,” White said.

The 250 athletes expected to participate -- service members and veterans -- have overcome significant injuries, White said, pointing out a Marine staff sergeant, injured in a 2009 improvised explosive device attack in Afghanistan, who will compete in eight events as part of Team U.S. Special Operations Command; and a retired Air Force tech sergeant, who is overcoming breast cancer and will compete in sitting volleyball.

The athletes represent the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Socom. Athletes from the United Kingdom armed forces, Australian Defense Force and Canadian armed forces also will participate, the spokesperson said.

Athletes will compete in 11 events, including archery, cycling, field, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball and -- for the first time -- indoor rowing, power lifting and time-trial cycling, she said. | Warrior Games to Kick Off in Colorado

“The games provide an opportunity for athletes to showcase their healing and recovery through adaptive sports,” White said. “It is one of the ways we celebrate our warriors and their service to our nation.”

