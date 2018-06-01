Air Force Re-Enacts D-Day Invasion on Social Media

On the evening June 5 and the early morning of June 6, Joint Base Charleston here will conduct a real-time historical re-enactment of World War II’s D-Day invasion, solely on social media.

Starting at 7 p.m. EDT, both the 437th and 315th Airlift Wings will start Facebook and Twitter posts as if the D-Day invasion is happening in real time, as it did 74 year ago, through the eyes of their predecessors, the 437th and 315th Troop Carrier Groups.

Honoring Heroes, Celebrating Heritage

“This is a great way for us to celebrate our heritage,” said Air Force Col. Jimmy Canlas, commander of the 437th Airlift Wing. “This project will give the public a glimpse of a day in the life of some real heroes that did what our nation needed them to do 74 years ago.”

During D-Day, the active-duty 437th Airlift Wing flew out of Aldermaston Field in England and towed gliders for the invasion; the Air Force Reserve’s 315th Airlift Wing flew out of Spanhoe Field, also in England, and dropped the 82nd Airborne Division near Sainte Mere Eglise, France.

D-Day Revisited on Social Media

Both wings will use their official social media to post real-time accounts and photos of the events that happened on D-Day involving the respective units. The prospective will be taken from historical and personal observations as well as both wing’s official history.

The social media re-enactment will start at 7 p.m. EDT and go until 6:30 a.m. the following morning. All historical posts will use the hashtag #DDayRemembered.

The 437th Airlift Wing can be found on Facebook and Twitter at 437AW and the 315th Airlift Wing can be found on Facebook and Twitter at 315AW.

For additional information, contact Air Force Maj. Wayne Capps at (843) 963-2035 or (843) 437-4238.