Face of Defense: Army Guard Recruiter Wins Strongman Competition

Army Staff Sgt. Levar Curry, a South Carolina National Guard recruiter in the Columbia area known affectionately as “Big Sarge” competed and won first place overall for men in the Strong Man/Strong Woman Competition, May 17.

Military athletes from around Columbia gathered at the Hilton Field Softball Complex to compete in the strength competition hosted by Fort Jackson’s Morale Welfare and Recreation program.

Forty-seven athletes competed and cheered each other on.

The competition was open to all military ID holders 18 years and older and is held every year on the Thursday prior to Armed Forces Day.

Community Spirit

“We hold this event every year to build esprit de corps and promote healthy rivalries,” said Cindi Keene, Sports and Fitness Coordinator for Fort Jackson’s MWR program. “The soldiers love it and compete hard to earn the bragging rights.”

Participants were weighed May 16 and broken down into four weight class categories: light weight, middle weight, heavy weight and super-heavy weight. They were then separated by gender to compete in four strongman events: the farmers walk, tire flip, stone carry and Humvee pull.

Curry competed in the super-heavy weight class, requiring him to farmers carry 100-pound weights per side, flip a 400-pound tire, and carry a South Carolina shaped stone weighing 200 pounds before pulling a Humvee 100 feet for time.

‘I Fell in Love With Challenging Myself’

“I’ve been competing in powerlifting and strength training events for the past ten years,” Curry said. “I fell in love with challenging myself to get stronger after I flipped my first 1,500-pound car at a strongman training center in New Jersey.

“I keep fit by maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” he continued, “that includes lifting heavy weights, working on my endurance and speed and eating natural foods.”

He added, “I also instruct Zumba, and that helps me with my cardiovascular fitness. I love it, and have a great time dancing and interacting with the people in my community.”

Curry is a top recruiter for the South Carolina Army National Guard who sees his job in recruiting as not just a mission to meet, but a personal challenge to help others better their lives through military training and educational opportunities.

He dedicated this win to his wife Kelly.

“She is my reason to be better every day and to always compete as strong as I can in everything,” Curry said.