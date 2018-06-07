U.S., Egyptian Navy Vessels Perform Maneuvering Drills

The guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill and the Egyptian navy’s frigate El Suez participated in a passing exercise here, June 3.

Navy Cmdr. Thomas Van Scoten, commanding officer of Winston S. Churchill, exchanged greetings with the Egyptian frigate’s leadership before the two ships conducted an exchange of liaison officers and performed maneuvering drills.

“The crew aboard the Churchill was thrilled to take part in this exercise with the Egyptian naval force,” Van Scoten said. “Exchanging liaison officers and conducting various tactical events help to strengthen a long-standing relationship between our two navies, while providing an opportunity to increase mutual tactical proficiency and foster interoperability.”

‘This Exercise Was Very Successful’

He added, “This exercise was very successful and opens the door for many more like it in the future. I welcome the idea of continuing to work together with the Egyptians to enrich this history of positive navy-to-navy cooperation.”

Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.