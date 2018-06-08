Mattis, Turkish Defense Minister Discuss Security Issues in Brussels

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Turkish Minister of Defense Nurettin Canikli yesterday at the NATO Defense Ministerial in Brussels to discuss defense-related issues of mutual concern, Defense Department chief spokesperson Dana W. White said in a statement.

White said the two leaders also reaffirmed the longstanding defense relationship between the U.S. and Turkey.

Mattis praised bilateral efforts in Syria to develop a sustainable long-term arrangement in Manbij to address Turkey's security concerns, ensure stability and security in the region and remain focused on the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, White said.

The secretary encouraged further cooperation to promote local governance acceptable to all parties, and the two leaders agreed to continue strengthening U.S.-Turkey defense cooperation, White said.