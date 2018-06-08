Coalition Partner Forces Kill 7 ISIS Terrorists in Southern Syria

Coalition trained and backed partner forces killed seven Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists in southern Syria June 4, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said today.

During counter-ISIS patrols within the 34 mile southern Syria de-confliction zone near At Tanf, members of the coalition-supported Maghawir al-Thawra intercepted a vehicle attempting to bypass a security checkpoint. The vehicle occupants, identified as ISIS, attempted to flee and fired weapons at coalition partners.

Firefight

At least one ISIS member self-detonated his suicide vest during the ensuing exchange of fire. Seven ISIS terrorists were killed and there were no coalition or partner casualties.

Coalition partners such as the Maghawir al-Thawra conduct routine monitoring and patrols to deny ISIS safe havens, while simultaneously reducing the terrorists' ability to conduct external operations in neighboring countries.

"This is another example of the dedication and hard work by our partners to defeat the remaining ISIS threat in southern Syria," said British army Maj. Gen. Felix Gedney, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve's deputy commander for strategy and support.

"To take the fight to ISIS and deny them safe haven has been our primary focus. If we are to attain stability in the region, we must carry on our committed effort to achieve a lasting defeat of ISIS here," Gedley added.

CJTF-OIR is committed to defeating ISIS and setting conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.