Defense Relationship Highlights Mattis Meeting With German Counterpart

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the NATO defense ministers conference in Brussels today to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Germany, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the two leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, and that Mattis thanked his German counterpart for her country’s recent increase to its contributions to Afghanistan. They agreed on the critical importance of NATO solidarity in the face of increasing threats, she added.

Mattis thanked von der Leyen for her strong leadership, White said, and acknowledged German efforts to increase defense spending while encouraging further defense investment.