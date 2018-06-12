DoD Welcomes Positive News From Summit, Spokesperson Says

The Defense Department welcomes the positive news coming out of today’s summit meeting in Singapore between President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement, White said DoD fully supports the ongoing, diplomatically led efforts with North Korea.

“Our alliances remain ironclad, and ensure peace and stability in the region,” she said.

The presidential summit outcome is the first step along the path to the goal of a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a free and open Indo-Pacific region, White added.