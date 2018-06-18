Coalition Partners Seize, Destroy ISIS Drug Cache in Southern Syria

Coalition-supported forces destroyed an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-owned cache of narcotic drugs in southern Syria, June 12, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

The drugs, estimated to have a black market value of $1.4 million, were seized by the coalition's Maghawir al-Thowra partners during counter-ISIS operations within the 34-mile de-confliction zone near At Tanf, Syria, May 31.

Drug Trafficking

Despite ISIS's façade of Islamic purity, its criminal terrorists are known drug users and traffickers. The cache included more than 300,000 pills of Captagon, an illegal drug frequently trafficked and used by ISIS members.

Captagon is a highly-addictive amphetamine-based drug that is banned in many countries. It is informally referred to as the "jihadists' drug."

MaT forces actively patrol the At Tanf de-confliction zone to disrupt and prevent ISIS operations there. The seizure and destruction of drugs, weapons and other contraband further reduces ISIS's abilities to fund and conduct combat operations.

"Our dedicated partner forces are committed to the defeat-ISIS mission," said Army Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of the Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. "This is another great example of their dedication and professionalism in the fight against ISIS and in the protection of the people of southern Syria."

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve's mission is to defeat ISIS in designated parts of Iraq and Syria, and to set conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.