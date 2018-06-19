Coalition Kills ISIS Criminal Leader, Followers

Four Islamic State of Iraq and Syria members affiliated with the group’s oil and gas network were killed May 26 during coalition operations in Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced today.

Abu Khattab al-Iraqi, the network’s leader, managed revenue generation through the illicit sale of oil and gas. The other three men killed, Abu Yusuf al-Hashimi, Abu Hajir Milhim and Abu Hiba al-Maghrebi, facilitated these operations.

The death of these ISIS members hinders the terrorist group’s ability to finance operations throughout Iraq and Syria. With the removal of this network, the ability to pay fighters, procure weapons and maintain equipment will be degraded.

CJTF-OIR is committed to defeating ISIS and setting conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability. Targeting of these individuals is consistent with the coalition’s long-term objective to deny ISIS access to reliable funding, officials said, adding, “We will continue deliberate strikes and raids on ISIS members as our partners destroy the terrorist group’s remnants in eastern Syria.”