Mattis Meets With Chinese Counterpart in Beijing

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met in Beijing today with Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Wei openly and candidly discussed a broad range of issues important to the U.S.-China relationship.

Defense Relationship

Mattis reaffirmed the agreement between President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a defense relationship that plays a stabilizing role in the overall bilateral U.S.- China relationship, White said.

“He also emphasized that the U.S. and China bear responsibility for military-to-military relationship that serves the interests of both countries and the security of the Indo-Pacific region,” she added.