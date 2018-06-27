Mattis Meets With Chinese Counterpart in Beijing

WASHINGTON --

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met in Beijing today with Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe.

Chinese general and U.S. defense secretary pass troops in formation.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis walks with Gen. Wei Fenghe, China’s defense minister, at China’s Ministry of National Defense in Beijing, June 27, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Wei openly and candidly discussed a broad range of issues important to the U.S.-China relationship.

Defense Relationship

Mattis reaffirmed the agreement between President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a defense relationship that plays a stabilizing role in the overall bilateral U.S.- China relationship, White said.

“He also emphasized that the U.S. and China bear responsibility for military-to-military relationship that serves the interests of both countries and the security of the Indo-Pacific region,” she added.