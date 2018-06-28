Coalition Condemns Murder of Iraqi Hostages

The coalition strongly condemns terrorists' murder of hostages recently found on the Kirkuk-Diyala road in Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials said today.

The hostages were kidnapped by Islamic State of Iraq and Syria militants earlier this week, Iraqi officials said.

After an intense search by Iraqi forces, the Iraqi Security Media Center announced the discovery of the remains of eight hostages yesterday.

"We join our Iraqi partners in mourning the brutal and senseless murder of these men, and together we remain steadfast in our commitment to destroy the remnants of Daesh," said Army Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, the CJTF-OIR commander. "We will continue to work with our Iraqi partners to achieve the enduring defeat of the evil criminal organization for the innocent civilians of Iraq, our nations, and all mankind."

CJTF-OIR continues its close work with the Iraqi forces through training, advising, assisting, equipping and enhancing partner capacities to secure the nation, people and borders of Iraq, task force officials said.