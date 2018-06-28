Mattis, Chinese Central Military Committee Official Meet in Beijing

WASHINGTON --

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Gen. Xu Qiliang of China at the People’s Liberation Army’s Bayi Building in Beijing today, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and a Chinese military officer sit in chairs and talk.
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Gen. Xu Qiliang of China at the People’s Liberation Army’s Bayi Building in Beijing, June 28, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and a Chinese military officer sit in chairs and talk.
Mattis Travels
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis meets with Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Gen. Xu Qiliang of China at the People’s Liberation Army’s Bayi Building in Beijing, June 28, 2018. DoD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith
Download Download Image Link Image Details

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues and the importance of substantive military-to-military contacts to reduce risk and strategic uncertainty.

“Secretary Mattis acknowledged potential areas of cooperation, including shared interest in the denuclearization of North Korea,” she added. 