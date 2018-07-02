Coalition Strikes Target ISIS in Syria, Iraq

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners have continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and Syria targets in designated parts of Syria and Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Between June 25-July 1, coalition military forces conducted 29 strikes, consisting of 39 engagements, in Iraq and Syria

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes in Syria yesterday.

On June 30, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of four engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

-- Near Al Shadaddi, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle-borne bomb.

On June 29, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Abu Kamal, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

-- Near Shadaddi, a strike destroyed four ISIS improvised explosive devices.

On June 28, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike destroyed two ISIS IED belts.

On June 27, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Abu Kamal, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS vehicles and two ISIS supply routes.

-- Near Shadaddi, one strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS vehicles, an ISIS logistics hub and an ISIS-held building.

On June 26, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes consisting of eight engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Abu Kamal, five strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS supply routes, an ISIS-held building and two ISIS vehicles.

-- Near Shadaddi, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS vehicles and an ISIS logistics hub.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on June 25.

Strikes in Iraq

On July 1, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Asad. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS caves.

On June 30, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Makhmur, a strike engaged one ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

-- Near Qaim, two strikes destroyed two ISIS supply routes.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on June 28-29.

On June 27, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Rutbah, two strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed two ISIS vehicles.

-- Near Jalawla, a strike destroyed an ISIS-held building and three ISIS caves.

On June 26 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of eight engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Asad, a strike destroyed 15 ISIS caves.

-- Near Hawijah, a strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS-held building.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.