OIR Partner Force Captures ISIS Fighters in Deconfliction Zone

The Maghawir al-Thowra, a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve partner force in Syria, detained nine Islamic State of Iraq and Syria fighters who were traveling through the 55-kilometer deconfliction zone located in southern Syria, OIR officials announced today.

The MaT interdicted the terrorists, believed to be traveling from southwestern Syria, while conducting a unilateral counter-ISIS patrol.

MaT members conduct daily counter-ISIS patrols to provide security and stability within the DCZ to support coalition forces and Operation Inherent Resolve in the mission to defeat ISIS.

An OIR commander described the interdiction as "another example of the professional and effective work conducted by the OIR partner force. This further demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the defeat of ISIS in Syria."