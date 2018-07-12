Task Force Alamo Arrives in Djibouti, Assumes Security Mission

One Texas Army National Guard battalion transferred security force responsibilities for Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa to another at a ceremony here July 5.

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment, known as “Task Force Bayonet,” officially passed their mission to the soldiers of 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, known as “Task Force Alamo.”

In its role as the task force’s security force battalion, the 1-141st will be responsible for rapidly deploying in response to any crisis threatening U.S. personnel or property throughout an area nearly half the size of the continental United States.

Welcome, Farewell

Army Lt. Col. Ross Walker, battalion commander of Task Force Bayonet, welcomed Lt. Col. Sean Ibarguen and the soldiers of Task Force Alamo.

“We came here with one goal, and that was to be better,” Walker said to his soldiers. “We have focused on mission command as well as individual and collective training. Through these accomplishments, you have increased Texas readiness.”

He commended them, but also told them not to stop their growth.

“This was not done by me or [the] command sergeant major,” he said. “It was done by the sergeant on the line driving readiness. The only thing I ask is, share your experience and be proud of your accomplishments, but not satisfied.”

Ibarguen accepted the authority on behalf of the Task Force Alamo soldiers and bid farewell to Task Force Bayonet. “We are ready to take on this mission,” he said. “Thank you, and always remember the Alamo.”

During their rotation here, the Task Force Alamo soldiers will contribute to international efforts to enhance security and stability in East Africa by providing security force assistance and fostering the capabilities of partner nations.