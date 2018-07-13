Face of Defense: Navy Corpsman Serves to Help Others

“You guys are the Marines’ doctors; there’s no better in the business than Navy corpsmen,” Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lewis B. ‘Chesty’ Puller told his corpsmen during the Korean War.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin O’Neal Reynard Jr., a health service support corpsman, is known as ‘doc’ by the Marines and sailors of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade here. Reynard is always ready to help his fellow brothers and sisters-in-arms and strives each day to live up to Puller’s reverence of corpsmen.

“I have a passion for customer service and for serving others in the medical field,” Reynard said. “I had an interest in helping other at an early age and even though I grew up poor and had limited opportunities, the military has allowed me to achieve my dreams.”

Graduation

One of those dreams came true when Reynard walked across the stage during his graduation ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain in May to accept his Associate of Applied Science in Health Sciences degree from American Military University.

“I actually came back to work still wearing my cap and gown,” Reynard said. “Everyone was happy for me and wanted to shake my hand. It made me feel proud and it was inspiring to only be at this command for a short period of time and have staff support me in my accomplishment. Words cannot describe how good that felt.”

Reynard also serves as a medical liaison between the command and U.S. Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain to help teach classes, book appointments and track the command’s medical readiness and injury reports.

“One of my most important tasks is managing and updating the medical readiness report list,” he said. “I am an organized person and I enjoy being able to properly organize and present information. I love interacting with people and helping them with their medical and personal issues.”

A Fleet Marine Force enlisted warfare specialist and nine-year Navy veteran, Reynard’s previous assignments include Naval Branch Health Clinic Belle Chasse, Louisiana; Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; 11th Marines, Camp Pendleton, California; and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. When not at work, he dedicates his free time to the pursuit of an Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist pin and earning a bachelor’s degree in health sciences.