Mattis Discusses U.S.-Croatia Defense Relationship With Prime Minister

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic yesterday in the Croatian capital of Zagreb to reaffirm the importance of a long-term defense relationship between the United States and Croatia.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said the leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, including Croatia's commitment to meet NATO's defense spending goals.

Mattis thanked Croatia for hosting the U.S.-Adriatic Charter meeting and recognized the

charter

's unique role in fostering stability among all countries in southeast

ern

Europe

, White said

.