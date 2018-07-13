Coalition Partner Captures 11 ISIS Fighters in Southern Syria

The Maghawir al-Thowra, an Operation Inherent Resolve partner force in Syria, detained 11 Islamic State of Iraq and Syria fighters inside the deconfliction zone in southern Syria on July 10.

The Maghawir al-Thowra interdicted the ISIS fighters, believed to be traveling from southwestern Syria, while conducting unilateral counter-ISIS operations inside the deconfliction zone.

“This is evidence of our partner forces’ effectiveness in the fight,” said Army Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve. “As [ISIS’] movement from southwest Syria continues, our partners will interdict and disrupt these forces to ensure the defeat of [ISIS] in the region.”

Maghawir al-Thowra members conduct daily patrols to support coalition forces in the mission to defeat ISIS and to provide security and stability to those living in the deconfliction zone. This detention of 11 ISIS fighters follows the arrest of nine fighters on July 7.