Pressure Mounting on ISIS as Operation Roundup Continues

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials congratulated the Syrian Democratic Forces today on their successful clearance of Dashishah, Syria, and the ongoing success of their operations to clear Islamic State of Iraq and Syria remnants from northeast Syria.

The SDF ground offensive, supported by coordinated coalition ground and air strikes and Iraqi cross-border air and artillery strikes, continues south with the objective of liberating the remaining major population centers in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

ISIS remnants have been further isolated by a strong Iraqi border presence, preventing the terrorists’ escape from Syria into Iraq.

“Syrian Democratic Forces have cleared al-Dashishah, and are now progressing in the northern Dayr az Zawr countryside. We’ve also made progress in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, advancing on the Hajin frontline, clearing houses, eliminating [ISIS] terrorists and dismantling their [improvised explosive devices],” said SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel.

The men and women of the multiethnic SDF continue to demonstrate immense courage, commitment and sacrifice, as they have throughout the long defeat-ISIS campaign in northeastern Syria, coalition officials said.

Army Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, commander of CJTF-OIR’s Special Operations Joint Task Force, said “Our SDF partners are relentless in their pursuit of [ISIS] and are deftly executing that mission. The liberation of al-Dashishah brings us one step closer to ridding northeast Syria of the evils of [ISIS] and now thousands of people can return to a safe and secure environment with a brighter future for their children.”

Operation Roundup is the coalition operation to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Syria-Iraq border regions.

CJTF-OIR remains committed to the defeat of ISIS, the destruction of their false caliphate and to helping set the conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability.