Shanahan, Senior Vietnamese Official Discuss Security Relationship

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan and Gen. Do Ba Ty, vice president of the Vietnam National Assembly, reaffirmed the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Vietnam during their meeting at the Pentagon today, Charles E. Summers Jr., principal deputy assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said in a statement.

The leaders discussed the regional security environment and highlighted historic progress in the U.S.-Vietnam partnership, said Summers, noting the two leaders agreed to increase cooperation in the areas of maritime security, peacekeeping, military medicine and cybersecurity.

Regional Security Environment

Summers said the two leaders also agreed that a strong and comprehensive U.S.-Vietnam partnership, particularly in the area of defense cooperation, promotes regional and global security and economic development, including in the South China Sea.

The U.S.-Vietnam partnership is based on mutual respect and common interests, particularly freedom of navigation, respect for international law, and recognition of national sovereignty, Summers said.