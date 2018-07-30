Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS Targets in Iraq, Syria

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to pursue the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in designated parts of Syria and Iraq, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support.

Between July 23-29, coalition military forces conducted nine strikes, consisting of 11 engagements, in Iraq and Syria

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes conducted Syria yesterday.

On July 28, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike damaged an ISIS line of communication.

On July 27 in Syria, coalition military forces conducted six strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed an ISIS fighting position and damaged three ISIS lines of communication.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria between July 23-26.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq between July 27-29.

On July 26 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement on ISIS targets near Rutbah. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS pickup truck.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on July 25.

On July 24, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Makhmur. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on July 23.

Additional Strikes

On July 22, coalition military forces conducted four strikes in Syria that were not reported in the previous release. The strikes consisted of four engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal that destroyed four ISIS supply routes.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.