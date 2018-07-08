101st Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade 'Lifeliners' Train to Sustain Lives

The 101st Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade medical team consists of three soldiers -- a family practice medical doctor and two combat medic specialists -- who work the unit’s aid station 7 days a week.

This three-man team renders medical support to more than 500 service members. With so few medical experts in the brigade, the medical team’s goal is to thoroughly train as many “Lifeliner” soldiers as possible to become qualified combat lifesavers.

“We focus on training soldiers to the U.S. Army medical school standard,” said Army Spc. Phillips Pounders, a combat medical specialist who helped facilitate the training. “It’s important to ensure that they get in-depth realistic training so in the event they do have to render aid, soldiers in our formation can count on one another to get them back home to their loved ones”.

Training

Soldiers began the training in their full combat uniforms, consisting of body armor, helmet, gloves, eye protection and their assigned weapons. During lane evaluations, soldiers ducked for cover as the sound of weapons fire rang out around them.

“The training was physically fatiguing but overall exciting. The instructors are watching your every move, sometimes screaming to make sure you’re moving in a timely fashion and following all medical guidelines to get our buddy patched up and medically evacuated off the scene,” said Army Pfc. Winshelle Pierre, an automated logistics specialist for the brigade.

“When we conduct lane evaluations, we try to make it as intense as possible to show soldiers that you will be dealing with fear and adrenaline during a real combat related incident,” said Army Staff Sgt. Tyler Rector, a combat medical specialist and course instructor.

“As a force multiplier, medics can only be in one place at a time,” he added. “On the battlefield lifesaving interventions increase the patient’s chances of survival”.

The brigade’s medical team will continue to expand their knowledge base to educate themselves and their soldiers.

“Our goal is to train all service members deployed on the importance of a properly trained combat lifesaver,” Rector said. “Everything taught can save a life and bring our brothers and sisters home safe.”