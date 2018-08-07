Mattis Welcomes British Counterpart to Pentagon

WASHINGTON --

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson today at the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis greets British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson at the Pentagon, Aug. 7, 2018. DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Angelita M. Lawrence
In a statement, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Williamson met to reaffirm the long-standing and special defense relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, White said, including strengthening the defense trade relationship and coordinating deployments in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The secretary also thanked Secretary Williamson for nearly doubling U.K. contributions toward the NATO mission in Afghanistan and reaffirmed U.S. support for U.K. defense modernization efforts,” White said.