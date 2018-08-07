Mattis Welcomes British Counterpart to Pentagon

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson today at the Pentagon.

In a statement, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said Mattis and Williamson met to reaffirm the long-standing and special defense relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, White said, including strengthening the defense trade relationship and coordinating deployments in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The secretary also thanked Secretary Williamson for nearly doubling U.K. contributions toward the NATO mission in Afghanistan and reaffirmed U.S. support for U.K. defense modernization efforts,” White said.