Face of Defense: Deployed Brothers Reunite at Reenlistment Ceremony

Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Cagle reunited with his older brother, Air Force Capt. (Dr.) Stephen Cagle, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group deputy chief medical officer, at his July 21 reenlistment ceremony here.

“Having my brother be here and reenlist me really makes it special, and it just adds to it that we are both in a deployed location,” Christopher said.

Christopher and Stephen said they grew up as Air Force “brats,” with their dad retiring after 24 years of service.

“My dad is going to love this, Christopher said. “He told me to make sure I got pictures.”

Family Reunion

This is the first time the brothers have seen each other in over a year, and it will be at least another six months until they will be reunited again.

Christopher is deployed from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and Stephen is deployed from Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Both claim Ratcliff, Arkansas, as their hometown.

Both brothers said they plan to retire from the Air Force.

“I’m really enjoying the Air Force,” Christopher said. “By reenlisting for another four years, I get to keep learning and developing my skills. I do information technology at home for fun, so the fact that I get to do it as a job is amazing.”

Stephen shared similar sentiments about loving his job.

“I enjoy my job, I like being able to see everything full-spectrum,” Stephen said. “At Scott AFB, I take care of patients, deliver babies, give vasectomies, colonoscopies. And staying in the Air Force allows me to do that, and maintain those skills.”

Christopher said he always knew he wanted his brother to reenlist him; they just never knew when it was going to happen with their schedules.

“I’ve never actually delivered the oath of enlistment to someone,” Stephen said. “And for the first opportunity to reenlist someone and it’s my brother, that’s pretty cool. I’d love to do the next one, too.”