Coalition Partner Force Captures ISIS Terrorists in Southern Syria

Coalition partner force Maghawir al-Thowra detained 12 suspicious persons transiting inside the coalition-held 55-kilometer deconfliction zone around Tanf in southern Syria, Aug. 9, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced today.

Upon detention and investigation, five Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists were identified. The additional seven individuals are suspected of assisting ISIS by smuggling the terrorists through the deconfliction zone.

The capture follows the arrest of 25 terrorists in July. Maghawir al-Thowra forces conduct daily counter-ISIS operations in order to provide security and stability for the population of the deconfliction zone.

“The coalition and our partners will continue to deliberately interdict and disrupt these forces to ensure the lasting defeat of [ISIS] in our designated operational areas in Syria,” said Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson, commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We will continue to catch any [ISIS members] who attempt to enter the 55 km area near At-Tanf,” said Muhanned al-Tallaa, commander of the Maghawir al-Thowra. “The army of the Maghawir al-Thowra and our partners in the coalition will stay in the 55 km deconfliction zone to ensure the lasting defeat of [ISIS].”