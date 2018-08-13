Coalition Strikes Continue Against ISIS Targets in Iraq, Syria

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to pursue the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in designated parts of Syria and Iraq, task force officials reported today.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support, officials said.

Between Aug. 6-12, coalition military forces conducted 12 strikes, consisting of 17 engagements, in Iraq and Syria.

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria yesterday.

On Aug. 11, coalition military forces conducted one strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike destroyed nine ISIS vehicles.

On Aug. 10, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes destroyed 42 ISIS vehicles and an ISIS weapons cache.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 8, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

On Aug. 7, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal. The strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed an ISIS vehicle, an ISIS headquarters and an ISIS logistics hub.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria on Aug. 6.

Strikes in Iraq

Yesterday in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets:

-- Near Sharqat, a strike destroyed an ISIS supply route.

-- Near the Hamrin Mountains, a strike destroyed three ISIS caves.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on Aug. 11.

On Aug. 10 in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of two engagements against ISIS targets near Bashir. The strikes destroyed two ISIS weapons caches and three ISIS caves.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq on Aug. 8-9.

On Aug. 7, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets near Rawah. The strike destroyed an ISIS tunnel.

On Aug. 6, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of five engagements against ISIS targets at an unspecified location. The strike engaged an ISIS tactical unit, destroyed two ISIS-held buildings, an ISIS vehicle and an ISIS motorcycle.

Additional Strikes

On Aug. 5, coalition military forces conducted a strike in Syria that was not reported in the previous release. The strike consisted of an engagement against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.