Mattis, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Meet to Reaffirm Bilateral Relationship

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes of Brazil met today at the Itamaraty Palace in Brazil to reaffirm the long-standing bilateral relationship between their nations, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, and the secretary thanked the minister for his country’s global leadership in peacekeeping missions around the world.

Common Values

“They agreed their countries’ common values of Inter-American principles of human rights, the rule of law and peace are a solid foundation for a long-term strategic partnership,” White said.

Mattis is in Brazil on the first stop of his first visit to South America since taking office. Officials said the trip – in which the secretary also will visit Argentina, Chile and Colombia -- underscores the department's strong defense ties that are critical to a collaborative, prosperous and secure Western Hemisphere.