Military OneSource Benefits Extended to Vets, Families for Full Year After Separation

Eligibility for Military OneSource benefits have been extended from the current 180 days to 365 days after separation or retirement from military service to ensure all service members and families have access to comprehensive support as they transition to civilian life, Defense Department officials announced today.

This change goes into effect immediately, in accordance with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 that President Donald J. Trump signed today.

Military OneSource provides information, resources and support for active-duty, National Guard and reserve service members, their families and survivors. Provided at no cost, Military OneSource gives exclusive access to programs, tools, and benefits designed to help ensure service members and their families are mission-ready and able to thrive in both their military and post-military lives.

“Each person is unique, and so is each military-to-civilian transition,” said. A.T. Johnston, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy. “We want all of Military OneSource’s resources to be there when someone needs them -- whether it is a day, a week or many months after their transition to civilian life.”

Wide Range of Services

As a DoD program, Military OneSource offers a wide range of services designed exclusively for the military community. Services include help with relocation, tax support, financial planning, and health and wellness coaching, as well as confidential nonmedical counseling and specialty consultations for spouse employment, education, adoption, elder care, special needs and much more.

“Military OneSource is powered by people with extensive knowledge and training in meeting the needs of our military community, many of whom have also served or lived in military families,” explained Lee Kelley, program director of the Nonmedical Counseling Program Office within military community and family policy. “We’re dedicated to providing expert, proven, and practical support and information to our service members and their families to help them achieve their goals and live their best military life.”

Military OneSource services are accessible 24/7, service members and family members can call Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 or go to the Military OneSource website. To explore additional benefits that may be available through the Department of Veterans Affairs, go to https://explore.va.gov/.