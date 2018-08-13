Mattis Thanks Brazilian Officials for Leadership in Defense Cooperation

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Brazil’s defense leaders today in Brasilia to reaffirm the defense relationship between the United States and Brazil, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.

In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the secretary met with Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna, Adm. Ademir Sobrinho, chief of Brazil’s joint staff, and the Brazilian service chiefs.



“The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, and the secretary thanked the group for their country’s global leadership in defense cooperation,” White said.



The leaders agreed to continue to reinforce the U.S.-Brazil strategic partnership, she added, focusing on interoperability, expanding shared capabilities and bolstering the ability to respond rapidly to a variety of security challenges.