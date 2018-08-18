Mattis Thanks Colombian Officials for Denouncing Undemocratic Actions
WASHINGTON --
Defense Secretary James N. Mattis met with Colombia’s defense minister yesterday in Bogota to reaffirm the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Colombia, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said.
In a statement summarizing the meeting, White said the secretary met with Defense Minister Guillermo Botero.
The leaders agreed to work together to achieve mutual strategic objectives to address regional challenges, she said.
“The leaders discussed a broad range of defense issues, and the secretary thanked the minister for their country’s regional leadership role as a security exporter,” White said.
The secretary also thanked Colombia for its work regionally to denounce undemocratic actions – especially those in Venezuela and Nicaragua, White said.