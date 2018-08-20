Operation Roundup Continues to Target ISIS Remnants

Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve and its partners continue to pursue the lasting defeat of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in designated parts of Syria and Iraq, task force officials reported today.

Operation Roundup, which began May 1 to accelerate the defeat of ISIS in the Middle Euphrates River Valley and Iraq-Syria border region, has continued to gain ground and remove terrorists from the battlefield through offensive operations coupled with precision coalition strike support, officials said.

Between Aug. 13-19, coalition military forces conducted 15 strikes, consisting of 25 engagements, in Iraq and Syria.

Strikes in Syria

There were no reported strikes conducted in Syria yesterday.

On Aug. 18 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying two ISIS supply routes.

On Aug. 17 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying an ISIS logistics hub.

On Aug. 16 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying an ISIS vehicle.

On Aug. 15 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted two strikes, destroying two ISIS supply routes.

On Aug. 14 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted three strikes, destroying two ISIS command-and-control centers, an ISIS command-and-control support facility and an ISIS supply route.

On Aug. 13 near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of three engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS vehicle and two ISIS lines of communication.

Strikes in Iraq

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq yesterday.

On Aug. 18 near Rutbah, coalition military forces conducted two strikes consisting of seven engagements against ISIS targets.

-- Near Rutbah, a strike destroyed an ISIS vehicle.

-- Near Samarra, a strike destroyed two ISIS-held buildings and an ISIS supply cache.

On Aug. 17 near the Hamrin Mountains, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of six engagements against ISIS targets, destroying an ISIS-held building and an ISIS vehicle.

There were no reported strikes conducted in Iraq Aug. 14-16.

On Aug. 13 near the Atshana Mountains, coalition military forces conducted a strike consisting of one engagement against ISIS targets.

Additional Strikes

On Aug. 12, coalition military forces conducted three strikes consisting of four engagements in Iraq and Syria that were not reported in the previous release:

-- In Syria near Abu Kamal, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying two ISIS lines of communication.

-- In Iraq near the Hamrin Mountains, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying an ISIS supply route.

-- In Iraq near Tuz, coalition military forces conducted a strike, destroying five ISIS-held buildings.

Part of Operation Inherent Resolve

These strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to destroy ISIS in Iraq and Syria. The destruction of ISIS targets in Iraq and Syria also further limits the group's ability to project terror and conduct external operations throughout the region and the rest of the world, task force officials said.

The list above contains all strikes conducted by fighter, attack, bomber, rotary-wing or remotely piloted aircraft; rocket-propelled artillery; and ground-based tactical artillery, officials noted.

A strike, as defined by the coalition, refers to one or more kinetic engagements that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single or cumulative effect.

For example, task force officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIS vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against a group of ISIS-held buildings and weapon systems in a compound, having the cumulative effect of making that facility harder or impossible to use. Strike assessments are based on initial reports and may be refined, officials said.

The task force does not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target.