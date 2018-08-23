Face of Defense: Twin Airmen Pursue Education, Future Commission Together

Inspired by a video series depicting civilians in military training, twin brothers from Detroit set off to join the Air Force.

Airman 1st Class Leland Spratt and Airman 1st Class Lemuel Spratt, 341st Missile Security Forces Squadron members, spent all but a few days of their lives together.

Now, they’re serving together at the same base and squadron here.

According to Leland and Lemuel, their military interest started when they saw a sitcom about the military, where a civilian is given a trial run with a branch of their choice and opportunity to join at the end.

Joining the Air Force

Leland was the one who brought up the idea of the military, and Lemuel convinced his brother the Air Force was the service to join.

“I did some research and compared all of the branches,” Lemuel said. “I saw how the Air Force develops its people and it was better to me.”

He added, “I remember watching this one comparison video between the lifestyles of the Air Force and the Army. [The Air Force lifestyle] was much better [to me].”

During the recruiting process, Lemuel had another career option, but realized security forces was similar to civilian law enforcement and ended up choosing security forces with his brother.

Originally, Leland planned to join the Army as a military dog handler, believing the Army was the only military branch that offered a K-9 career.

“I’m no longer set on K-9, but I didn’t let anyone deter me from it,” Leland said. “They say it’s a competitive career field, but everybody can say something is competitive and end up not going through with it.”

The duo arrived at Malmstrom in May 2018, and they hope to finish their training as soon as possible to pursue an education.

“Our plan now is college,” Leland said. “Our original plan was to come in and stay for a long time and become officers, so we’re trying to commission together at the Air Force Academy.”

He added, “Everyone says you end up staying at Malmstrom for a long time, so I’m going to try and get my degree.”