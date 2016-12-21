DOD Releases Report on Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan

Today the Department of Defense provided to the Congress a report on “Enhancing Security and Stability in Afghanistan” covering events during the period from June 1 - Nov. 30. The report was submitted in accordance with requirements in Section 1225 of the Fiscal 2015 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as amended by Sections 1231 and 1531 of the Fiscal 2016 NDAA.
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) effectively executed their 2016 summer campaign plan and largely maintained their commitment to implementing key reforms and operational imperatives as part of a more sustainable security strategy that allocates forces across the country more efficiently. During Taliban offensives, the ANDSF successfully repelled the insurgents or quickly retook any territory that was lost. Although the ANDSF denied the insurgency any strategic success over the last several months, the ANDSF have also demonstrated the need for continued U.S. and coalition support to address persistent capability gaps and deficiencies.
The report is posted at http://www.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/Afghanistan-1225-Report-December-2016.pdf.