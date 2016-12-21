HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignment

Press Operations

Release No: NR-455-16
Dec. 21, 2016
The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officers:

Brig. Gen. William T. Cooley, program executive, Programs and Integration, Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama to commander, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

Brig. Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, senior materiel leader, Remote Systems Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Air Force Space Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California to program executive, Programs and Integration, Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

