General Officer Assignments

The chief of staff, Air Force announces the assignment of the following general officer:
Brig. Gen. Kevin B. Kennedy, director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighting Integration, Office of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia to deputy chief information officer, Command, Communications and Computers (C4) and Information Infrastructure Capabilities, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Pentagon, Washington, District of Columbia.