IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Flag Officer Assignments
Press Operations
Release No: NR-005-17 Jan. 6, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Rear Adm. (lower half) Bret C. Batchelder, selected for promotion to rear admiral, will be assigned as director, Assessment Division, N81, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Batchelder is currently serving as commander, Navy Warfare Development Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Eugene H. Black will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 8. Black is currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces, U.S. Central Command; and deputy commander, U.S. 5th Fleet, Manama, Bahrain.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Dell D. Bull will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, Naval Base Kitsap, Washington. Bull is currently serving as chief of Naval Air Training, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen C. Evans will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, Norfolk, Virginia. Evans is currently serving as commander, Naval Service Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Rear Adm. (lower half) John V. Fuller will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 1, San Diego, California. Fuller is currently serving as commander, Navy Region Hawaii; and commander, Naval Surface Group, Middle Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Holland will be assigned as commander, Submarine Group 10, Kings Bay, Georgia. Holland is currently serving as director, Maritime Headquarters, N03, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey W. Hughes will be assigned as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Hughes is currently serving as commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Millington, Tennessee.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Thomas E. Ishee will be assigned as director, plans and operations, U.S. Naval Forces Europe – 6th Fleet; deputy commander, 6th Fleet; commander Submarines, Allied Naval Forces South; and commander, Submarine Group 8, Naples, Italy. Ishee is currently serving as deputy commander, Joint Functional Component Command for Global Strike, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen T. Koehler will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, San Diego, California. Koehler is currently serving as director, Fleet and Joint Training, N7, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Peter G. Stamatopoulos will be assigned as director, Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Operations Division, N41, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Stamatopoulos is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for Fleet Ordnance and Supply; and fleet supply officer, N41, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Norfolk, Virginia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) William W. Wheeler III will be assigned as commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group, Norfolk, Virginia. Wheeler is currently serving as deputy commander, Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth R. Whitesell will be assigned as commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, Norfolk, Virginia. Whitesell is currently serving as commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, Norfolk, Virginia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Jesse A. Wilson Jr. will be assigned as commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, Norfolk, Virginia. Wilson is currently serving as director, Assessment Division, N81, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington District of Columbia.
