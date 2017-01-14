HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
DoD Identifies Army Casualty

The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting U.S. Army Central.

Spc. John P. Rodriguez, of Hemet, Calif., died Jan.12, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

Rodriguez was assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss,Texas.

For more information regarding Spc. Rodriguez, media may contact the Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office at 915-491-7063.‎

