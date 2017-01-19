Detainee Transfers Announced

The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of three detainees: Ravil Mingazov, Haji Wali Muhammed, and Yassim Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of the United Arab Emirates.
Periodic Review Boards consisting of representatives from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State; the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined that continued law of war detention for these individuals does not remain necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States. As a result of those reviews, which examined a number of factors, including security issues, these individuals were recommended for transfer by consensus of the six departments and agencies comprising the Periodic Review Board. The Periodic Review Board process was established by the president's March 7, 2011 Executive Order 13567.
Name Date of Periodic Review Board final determination
Ravil Mingazov July 21, 2016
Haji Wali Muhammed Sep. 26, 2016
Yassim Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim Dec. 8, 2016
In accordance with statutory requirements, the secretary of defense informed Congress of the United States' intent to transfer these individuals and of the secretary's determination that these transfers meet the statutory standard. These are the final transfers that will be completed during the administration of President Obama.
The United States is grateful to the government of the United Arab Emirates for its humanitarian gesture. The United States coordinated with the government of the United Arab Emirates to ensure these transfers took place consistent with appropriate security and humane treatment measures.
Today, 41 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.