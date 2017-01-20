Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About DoD
Leaders
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Today in DoD
Special Reports
News
Press Advisories
News Releases
News Articles
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
Badges and Passes
RSS
Other News Sources
Media
Lead Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
Videos
DVIDS
DoD Live Blog
Trademarks
Military Service Seals
Imagery Archive
DoD Flickr
Military Services
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
A-Z List
Resources
Popular DoD Resources
Contact DoD
Available Jobs Within DoD
Website Feedback
Developer Info
Apps Gallery
DoD Information Quality Guidelines
Principles of Information
Register A Site
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Message to the Department of Defense from Secretary of Defense James Mattis
Press Operations
Release No: NR-020-17 Jan. 20, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
***
It’s good to be back and I’m grateful to serve alongside you as Secretary of Defense.
Together with the Intelligence Community we are the sentinels and guardians of our nation. We need only look to you, the uniformed and civilian members of the Department and your families, to see the fundamental unity of our country. You represent an America committed to the common good; an America that is never complacent about defending its freedoms; and an America that remains a steady beacon of hope for all mankind.
Every action we take will be designed to ensure our military is ready to fight today and in the future. Recognizing that no nation is secure without friends, we will work with the State Department to strengthen our alliances. Further, we are devoted to gaining full value from every taxpayer dollar spent on defense, thereby earning the trust of Congress and the American people.
I am confident you will do your part. I pledge to you I’ll do my best as your Secretary.
MATTIS SENDS
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Releases
01/20/2017
Message to the Department of Defense from Secretary of Defense James Mattis
01/20/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on US strike against al-Qaida Training Camp in Syria
01/19/2017
Detainee Transfers Announced
01/19/2017
Detainee Transfers Announced
01/19/2017
Statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook on Strike Against Al Qaida Facilitator
01/19/2017
Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook Statement on Strike Against Al Qaida Leader
01/19/2017
Statement By Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook on Airstrikes in Libya
01/17/2017
Detainee Transfers Announced
01/14/2017
DoD Identifies Army Casualty
01/13/2017
Statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook on Strike against al-Qaida Leader