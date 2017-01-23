Flag Officer Assignments

Acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson announced today the following assignments:
Rear Adm. Craig S. Faller will be assigned as senior military assistant to the secretary of defense, Washington, District of Columbia. Faller is currently serving as chief of legislative affairs for the secretary of the Navy, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. James T. Loeblein will be assigned as chief of legislative affairs for the secretary of the Navy, Washington, District of Columbia. Loeblein is currently serving as assistant deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3/N5B, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. Stuart B. Munsch will be assigned as assistant deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3/N5B, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia. Munsch is currently serving as senior military assistant to the deputy secretary of defense, Washington, District of Columbia.
Rear Adm. (lower half) Linnea J. Sommer-Weddington will be assigned as deputy director, Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems (C4) and Information Technology, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. Sommer-Weddington is currently serving as deputy director, Warfare Integration, N2/N6FA, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, Washington, District of Columbia.