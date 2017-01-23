Skip to main content (Press Enter).
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout of Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ Call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Press Operations
Release No: NR-023-17 Jan. 23, 2017
Pentagon Spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary Mattis spoke today by telephone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to reconnect and discuss the key role NATO plays in transatlantic security. The secretary, who previously served as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander for Transformation, wanted to place the call on his first full day in office to reinforce the importance he places on the alliance.
The two leaders discussed the importance of our shared values, and the secretary emphasized that when looking for allies to help defend these values, the United States always starts with Europe.
Both pledged to consult in the months to come and look forward to meeting in person during the NATO Defense Ministerial in February.
