Skip to main content (Press Enter).
Toggle navigation
U.S. D
EPARTMENT OF
D
EFENSE
U.S. D
O
D
Search
Search
Search
Home
About DoD
Leaders
Biographies
Office of the Secretary of Defense
Insignias
Officers
Enlisted
DoD 101
Today in DoD
Special Reports
News
Press Advisories
News Releases
News Articles
Publications
Transcripts
Speeches
Casualty Status (PDF)
Contracts
Badges and Passes
RSS
Other News Sources
Media
Lead Photo Gallery
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
Videos
DVIDS
DoD Live Blog
Trademarks
Military Service Seals
Imagery Archive
DoD Flickr
Military Services
Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. Army
U.S. Marine Corps
U.S. Navy
U.S. Air Force
National Guard
U.S. Coast Guard
Unified Combatant Commands
A-Z List
Resources
Popular DoD Resources
Contact DoD
Available Jobs Within DoD
Website Feedback
Developer Info
Apps Gallery
DoD Information Quality Guidelines
Principles of Information
Register A Site
Home
News
News Releases
News Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Readout from Secretary James Mattis’ Call with UK State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon
Press Operations
Release No: NR-024-17 Jan. 23, 2017
PRINT
|
E-MAIL
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke today by telephone with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon. Secretary Mattis emphasized the United States and the United Kingdom will always enjoy a uniquely close relationship, reflected in our defense ties which are a bedrock of U.S. security.
He also emphasized the United States' unshakeable commitment to NATO and he thanked Secretary Fallon for his country’s commitment of two percent of GDP to defense and contributions to international security. The two leaders pledged to work together in the coming months, agreeing to maintain focus on defeating ISIL. They pledged to work closely and noted they looked forward to meeting at the upcoming NATO defense ministerial.
News
News Articles
Casualty Releases
Press Advisories
News Transcripts
Publications
Speeches
Contracts
Testimony
Messages
Special Reports
Photos/Videos
Photo Essays
Week in Photos
DoD Video News
Other
Pentagon Press Badges
Military Commissions
Press / Media Queries
Other News Sources
Recent Releases
01/23/2017
Readout from Secretary James Mattis’ Call with UK State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon
01/23/2017
Readout of Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ Call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
01/23/2017
Readout from Secretary James Mattis’ Call with Canada Minister of National Defense Harjit Sajjan
01/23/2017
Flag Officer Assignments
01/20/2017
Message to the Department of Defense from Secretary of Defense James Mattis
01/20/2017
Statement by Pentagon Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis on US strike against al-Qaida Training Camp in Syria
01/19/2017
Detainee Transfers Announced
01/19/2017
Detainee Transfers Announced
01/19/2017
Statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook on Strike Against Al Qaida Facilitator
01/19/2017
Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook Statement on Strike Against Al Qaida Leader