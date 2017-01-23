HomeNewsNews ReleasesNews Release View
IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Readout from Secretary James Mattis’ Call with UK State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon

Press Operations

Release No: NR-024-17
Jan. 23, 2017
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis provided the following readout:
 
Secretary of Defense James Mattis spoke today by telephone with his counterpart from the United Kingdom, State Secretary for Defense Michael Fallon. Secretary Mattis emphasized the United States and the United Kingdom will always enjoy a uniquely close relationship, reflected in our defense ties which are a bedrock of U.S. security. 

He also emphasized the United States' unshakeable commitment to NATO and he thanked Secretary Fallon for his country’s commitment of two percent of GDP to defense and contributions to international security. The two leaders pledged to work together in the coming months, agreeing to maintain focus on defeating ISIL.  They pledged to work closely and noted they looked forward to meeting at the upcoming NATO defense ministerial.

