IMMEDIATE RELEASE

General Officer Assignments

Press Operations

Release No: NR-025-17
Jan. 24, 2017 PRINT | E-MAIL
The chief of staff, Army announces the following assignments:

Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington; and commander, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, Washington, District of Columbia, to chief, Office of Security Cooperation-Iraq, U.S. Central Command, Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Randy A. George, deputy director for regional operations and force management, J-35, Joint Staff, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, Fort Carson, Colorado.

Maj. Gen. Ryan F. Gonsalves, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, Fort Carson, Colorado, to deputy commanding general, III Corps, Fort Hood, Texas.

Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard, director, Force Management, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, U.S. Army Military District of Washington; and commander, Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region, Washington, District of Columbia.

Maj. Gen. Walter E. Piatt, director of operations; and director, rapid equipment fielding, Army Rapid Capabilities Office, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Washington, District of Columbia, to commanding general, 10th Mountain Division (Light) and Fort Drum, Fort Drum, New York.

Maj. Gen. Leopoldo A. Quintas Jr., deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commanding general, 3d Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Maj. Gen. James E. Rainey, commanding general, 3d Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, Fort Stewart, Georgia, to assistant deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army, Washington, District of Columbia.

Brig. Gen. (Promotable) Sean M. Jenkins to deputy commanding general for operations; and chief of staff, Installation Management Command, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. He most recently served as deputy director for operations, U.S. Central Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.

Brig. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commandant, U.S. Army Armor School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia, to deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance, assistant commanding general-Support, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to commandant, U.S. Army Armor School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Benning, Georgia.

